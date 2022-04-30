BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $533.34 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,456. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

