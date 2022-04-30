BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

