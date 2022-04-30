BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 451.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
