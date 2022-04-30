BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 451.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

