Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIREF opened at $7.32 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

