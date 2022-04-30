Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the March 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 307.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

