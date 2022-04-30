BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 78.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

