BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

NYSE EGF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

