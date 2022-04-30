Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth about $171,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
