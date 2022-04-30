Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

