BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.