BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 59.1% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MUJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

