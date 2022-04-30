BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MHN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
