BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.