BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

