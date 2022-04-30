BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MQY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $145,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

