BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MQY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
