BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 175,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,270. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.