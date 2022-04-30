BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,552 ($19.78) on Friday. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,412.27 ($18.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($28.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,628.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,858.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £757.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.
Further Reading
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.