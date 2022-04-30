Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 60.5% in April

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) by 902.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

