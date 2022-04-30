Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

BLMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,183. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

