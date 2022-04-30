Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

