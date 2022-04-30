Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. 64,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,221. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,916.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $73,225 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 127,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

