Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.
Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. 64,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,221. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.
In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,916.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $73,225 in the last three months.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
