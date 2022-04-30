Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

