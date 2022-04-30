Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
