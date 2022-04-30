BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.83.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD traded up C$2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$86.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.66. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$30.45 and a 52 week high of C$107.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.