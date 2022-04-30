BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($74.84) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($77.42) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

