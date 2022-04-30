BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

