Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

