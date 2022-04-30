Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.81.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.