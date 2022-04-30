Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

BYD opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

