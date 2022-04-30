Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.19. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

