BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 57.2% in April

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the March 31st total of 19,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.80) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,366,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

