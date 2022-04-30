bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.
BPOSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. ING Group downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$6.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $13.64.
About bpost NV/SA
bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.
