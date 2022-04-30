Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

BFH stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.12. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

