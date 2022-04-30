Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

