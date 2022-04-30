Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,893.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $$77.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $102.27.
About Brenntag (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.