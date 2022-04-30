Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,893.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $$77.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.