Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

