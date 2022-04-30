Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $22.52 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

