Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.
Shares of BWB opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.
In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.