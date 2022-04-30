Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWB. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

