Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bright Mountain Media and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -82.29% -1,368.19% -36.62% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $15.84 million 0.01 -$72.71 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $18.26 million 9.53 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Luokung Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, it also offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions provider, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves to advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Luokung Technology (Get Rating)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

