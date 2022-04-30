Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.78 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 161,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,783. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brightcove by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

