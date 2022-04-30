Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5-52.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.77 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.20-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 161,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

