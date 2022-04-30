Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

