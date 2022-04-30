British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.28) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 640 ($8.16) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $452.58.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. British Land has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

