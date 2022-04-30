Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.53). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 30,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,984. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

