Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Asana reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of ASAN opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. Asana has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $915,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,750,000 shares of company stock worth $160,522,500 and have sold 47,172 shares worth $2,551,157. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.