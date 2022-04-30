Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.17 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
