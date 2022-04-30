Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Biodesix posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biodesix by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.