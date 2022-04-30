Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.68. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $31,508,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

