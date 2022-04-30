Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CVGI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

