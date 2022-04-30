Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

