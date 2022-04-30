Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

