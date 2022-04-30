Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,953. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

