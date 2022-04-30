Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. IBEX reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

